Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2009 Chevrolet HHR
LT
Location
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
171,600KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8616668
- VIN: 3GNCA43B49S607983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2109-496
- Mileage 171,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean condition insi8de and out, solid clutch, newer Ferelli tires. Non-smoker vehicle. Asking price includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000 km/$1000 per claim. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
