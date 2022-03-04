2009 Chevrolet HHR

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 1 , 6 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8616668

8616668 Stock #: 2109-496

2109-496 VIN: 3GNCA43B49S607983

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 2109-496

Mileage 171,600 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.