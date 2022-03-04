Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chevrolet HHR

171,600 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet HHR

2009 Chevrolet HHR

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet HHR

LT

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8616668
  • Stock #: 2109-496
  • VIN: 3GNCA43B49S607983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2109-496
  • Mileage 171,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean condition insi8de and out, solid clutch, newer Ferelli tires.  Non-smoker vehicle.  Asking price includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000 km/$1000 per claim.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

2001 Ford Mustang GT
 76,200 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Charger SXT
 320,900 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Tucson ...
 183,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory