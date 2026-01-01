$7,250+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Dodge Dakota
ST
2009 Dodge Dakota
ST
Location
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-1991
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7,250
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
182,750KM
Good Condition
VIN 1D7HE22K69S765283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,750 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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$7,250
+ taxes & licensing>
Spruce Lane Motors
519-644-1991
2009 Dodge Dakota