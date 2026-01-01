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Used 2009 Dodge Dakota ST for sale in Belmont, ON

2009 Dodge Dakota

182,750 KM

Details Features

$7,250

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Dodge Dakota

ST

Watch This Vehicle
13986639

2009 Dodge Dakota

ST

Location

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-1991

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
182,750KM
Good Condition
VIN 1D7HE22K69S765283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Spruce Lane Motors

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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519-644-XXXX

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519-644-1991

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$7,250

+ taxes & licensing>

Spruce Lane Motors

519-644-1991

2009 Dodge Dakota