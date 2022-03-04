2009 Ford Escape

$6,995+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Equipped with V6 engine. Clean and runs great. Asking price includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000 km/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades also available. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
