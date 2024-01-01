Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>Excellent fuel economy. Very clean, very spacious and comfortable interior! A great, reliable, compact car with only 197,000 kms.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Under the hood is a 4-Cylinder, 1.6-liter engine with an automatic transmission.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Power windows and mirrors. A/C blows cold!</p><p class=MsoNormal>Super clean, inside and out. Oil-sprayed regularly. No rust anywhere.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Clean CARFAX, no accidents reported.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Fresh engine oil and service. Fully reconditioned, Safety-Checked & Certified. Drive away with confidence.</p><p class=MsoNormal>$5,995 + HST and Licencing. LUBRICO Warranty available.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=tab-stops: 347.25pt;>Sold by Thames Auto Sales<span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>                                                                                                     </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/>www.thamesautosales.ca</a></p>

2009 Hyundai Accent

197,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Accent

3dr HB Auto GL

2009 Hyundai Accent

3dr HB Auto GL

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCN35C09U146385

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Excellent fuel economy. Very clean, very spacious and comfortable interior! A great, reliable, compact car with only 197,000 kms.

Under the hood is a 4-Cylinder, 1.6-liter engine with an automatic transmission.

Power windows and mirrors. A/C blows cold!

Super clean, inside and out. Oil-sprayed regularly. No rust anywhere.

Clean CARFAX, no accidents reported.

Fresh engine oil and service. Fully reconditioned, Safety-Checked & Certified. Drive away with confidence.

$5,995 + HST and Licencing. LUBRICO Warranty available.

Sold by Thames Auto Sales                                                                                                    

www.thamesautosales.ca

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Power Steering

Warranty Available

CD Player

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2009 Hyundai Accent