2009 Hyundai Accent
3dr HB Auto GL
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 197,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent fuel economy. Very clean, very spacious and comfortable interior! A great, reliable, compact car with only 197,000 kms.
Under the hood is a 4-Cylinder, 1.6-liter engine with an automatic transmission.
Power windows and mirrors. A/C blows cold!
Super clean, inside and out. Oil-sprayed regularly. No rust anywhere.
Clean CARFAX, no accidents reported.
Fresh engine oil and service. Fully reconditioned, Safety-Checked & Certified. Drive away with confidence.
$5,995 + HST and Licencing. LUBRICO Warranty available.
Sold by Thames Auto Sales
www.thamesautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Thames Auto and Toy Store
+ taxes & licensing
519-644-0380