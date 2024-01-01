Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>J.D. Power – Best Compact Premium Car of 2009. Affordable luxury and legendary reliability.</p><p class=MsoNormal>The All-wheel drive, 2009 Lexus IS 250 compact luxury sport sedan with 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, leather seating, power, heated front seats, automatic dual-zone climate control and a premium audio system. Every available power option included.</p><p class=MsoNormal>2.5-liter V6 engine, 204 horsepower and 6-speed automatic transmission with steering mounted paddle shift.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Safety-check & Certified - New brake rotors and pads, front axles, bearings and CV joints.</p><p class=MsoNormal>$11,995 + HST and Licencing. Warranty and Financing options available.</p>

2009 Lexus IS 250

209,056 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Lexus IS 250

4DR SDN AUTO AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Lexus IS 250

4DR SDN AUTO AWD

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

  1. 1730756498
  2. 1730756500
  3. 1730756506
  4. 1730756512
  5. 1730756515
  6. 1730756517
  7. 1730756521
  8. 1730756524
  9. 1730756527
  10. 1730756532
  11. 1730756535
  12. 1730756539
  13. 1730756541
  14. 1730756544
  15. 1730756546
  16. 1730756550
  17. 1730756554
  18. 1730756556
  19. 1730756560
  20. 1730756563
  21. 1730756566
  22. 1730756568
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,056KM
Good Condition
VIN JTHCK262592029716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,056 KM

Vehicle Description

J.D. Power – Best Compact Premium Car of 2009. Affordable luxury and legendary reliability.

The All-wheel drive, 2009 Lexus IS 250 compact luxury sport sedan with 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, leather seating, power, heated front seats, automatic dual-zone climate control and a premium audio system. Every available power option included.

2.5-liter V6 engine, 204 horsepower and 6-speed automatic transmission with steering mounted paddle shift.

Safety-check & Certified - New brake rotors and pads, front axles, bearings and CV joints.

$11,995 + HST and Licencing. Warranty and Financing options available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT w/1SA *Ltd Avail* for sale in Belmont, ON
2009 Pontiac G6 GT w/1SA *Ltd Avail* 226,000 KM $3,250 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL for sale in Belmont, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL 150,000 KM SOLD
Used 2009 Hyundai Accent 3dr HB Auto GL for sale in Belmont, ON
2009 Hyundai Accent 3dr HB Auto GL 197,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

Contact Seller
2009 Lexus IS 250