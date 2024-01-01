$11,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Lexus IS 250
4DR SDN AUTO AWD
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,056 KM
Vehicle Description
J.D. Power – Best Compact Premium Car of 2009. Affordable luxury and legendary reliability.
The All-wheel drive, 2009 Lexus IS 250 compact luxury sport sedan with 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, leather seating, power, heated front seats, automatic dual-zone climate control and a premium audio system. Every available power option included.
2.5-liter V6 engine, 204 horsepower and 6-speed automatic transmission with steering mounted paddle shift.
Safety-check & Certified - New brake rotors and pads, front axles, bearings and CV joints.
$11,995 + HST and Licencing. Warranty and Financing options available.
