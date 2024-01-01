Menu
Only 162,000 kms. This 2009 Nissan Murano S All-Wheel Drive is a popular 5-passenger, midsize, crossover SUV.
Features an economical 3.5-liter VQ Series V6 engine and automatic transmission.
Loaded with options. No issues or concerns. Drive with confidence this winter.
Fully reconditioned and Safey-Checked
4 new tires on alloy rims. New brakes and fresh oil change.
$8,995.00 + HST & Licencing. Financing and Extended Warranty available.

2009 Nissan Murano

162,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Murano

AWD 4DR S

11909837

2009 Nissan Murano

AWD 4DR S

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JN8AZ18W59W139614

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Only 162,000 kms. This 2009 Nissan Murano S All-Wheel Drive is a popular 5-passenger, midsize, crossover SUV.

Features an economical 3.5-liter "VQ Series" V6 engine and automatic transmission.

Loaded with options. No issues or concerns. Drive with confidence this winter.

Fully reconditioned and Safey-Checked

4 new tires on alloy rims. New brakes and fresh oil change.

$8,995.00 + HST & Licencing. Financing and Extended Warranty available.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-XXXX

519-644-0380

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

2009 Nissan Murano