$8,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Murano
AWD 4DR S
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 162,000 kms. This 2009 Nissan Murano S All-Wheel Drive is a popular 5-passenger, midsize, crossover SUV.
Features an economical 3.5-liter "VQ Series" V6 engine and automatic transmission.
Loaded with options. No issues or concerns. Drive with confidence this winter.
Fully reconditioned and Safey-Checked
4 new tires on alloy rims. New brakes and fresh oil change.
$8,995.00 + HST & Licencing. Financing and Extended Warranty available.
