<p class=MsoNoSpacing><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>This Pontiac G6 GT 2 dr. Coupe, is sleek and sophisticated, with a sporty design and a fastback-like rear window. </span></p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>The interior has a clean design, excellent cloth seats, and generous legroom<strong>.</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>3.5-liter V6 engine, automatic transmission</span></p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>AS-IS Special No warning or check-engine lights on. Runs & drives very well. A/C blows cold. All power options work. comes with 4 - Winter tires mounted on steel rims. </span></p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>AS IS price $3,250 All-In includes HST and Registration</span></p>

2009 Pontiac G6

226,000 KM

$3,250

+ tax & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
226,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1G2ZH17N094205416

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Equalizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

