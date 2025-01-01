Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>Made by TOYOTA. It’s a *** 5-Speed Manual Transmission***. The exact same car as a Toyota Matrix. This 2009 Pontiac Vibe is a small wagon/five-door hatchback. 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual transmission.</p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>-<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>          </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Fresh oil and filter change</p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>-<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>          </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->New brake pads and rotors all the way around</p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>-<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>          </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Air conditioning</p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>-<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>          </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Cruise Control</p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>-<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>          </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Power windows, mirrors and door locks</p><p class=MsoNormal>Hone your driving skills with a manual transmission and enjoy an authentic driving experience, excellent fuel economy and superb handling.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Smooth and quiet ride, ergonomic cabin layout, adult-friendly backseat with lots of legroom, perfectly flat load floor makes it an excellent cargo hauler.</p><p class=MsoNormal>$4,995.00 + HST and Licencing Fees. New mandatory electronic, MTO issued Safety Standards Certificate is an additional $249.00 + HST.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Sold by Thames Auto & Toy Store</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/>www.thamesautosales.ca</a></p>

2009 Pontiac Vibe

200,382 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WGN FWD

12418320

2009 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WGN FWD

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,382KM
Good Condition
VIN 5Y2SL678192468827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Made by TOYOTA. It’s a *** 5-Speed Manual Transmission***. The exact same car as a Toyota Matrix. This 2009 Pontiac Vibe is a small wagon/five-door hatchback. 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual transmission.

-          Fresh oil and filter change

-          New brake pads and rotors all the way around

-          Air conditioning

-          Cruise Control

-          Power windows, mirrors and door locks

Hone your driving skills with a manual transmission and enjoy an authentic driving experience, excellent fuel economy and superb handling.

Smooth and quiet ride, ergonomic cabin layout, adult-friendly backseat with lots of legroom, perfectly flat load floor makes it an excellent cargo hauler.

$4,995.00 + HST and Licencing Fees. New mandatory electronic, MTO issued Safety Standards Certificate is an additional $249.00 + HST.

Sold by Thames Auto & Toy Store

 www.thamesautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-644-0380

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2009 Pontiac Vibe