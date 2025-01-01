$4,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac Vibe
4DR WGN FWD
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,382 KM
Vehicle Description
Made by TOYOTA. It’s a *** 5-Speed Manual Transmission***. The exact same car as a Toyota Matrix. This 2009 Pontiac Vibe is a small wagon/five-door hatchback. 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual transmission.
- Fresh oil and filter change
- New brake pads and rotors all the way around
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Power windows, mirrors and door locks
Hone your driving skills with a manual transmission and enjoy an authentic driving experience, excellent fuel economy and superb handling.
Smooth and quiet ride, ergonomic cabin layout, adult-friendly backseat with lots of legroom, perfectly flat load floor makes it an excellent cargo hauler.
$4,995.00 + HST and Licencing Fees. New mandatory electronic, MTO issued Safety Standards Certificate is an additional $249.00 + HST.
Sold by Thames Auto & Toy Store
www.thamesautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
