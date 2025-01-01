Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>Enjoy the legendary reliability from Volvo. Expertly maintained. No rust.</p><p class=MsoNormal>3.2-liter inline 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, power heated mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power front seat with lumbar adjustment and driver memory, a tilt/telescoping wheel, a 40/20/40-split-folding rear seat, two dual-height integrated child booster seats and an eight-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Comes with a set of four snow tires mounted on steel rims.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Safety-Checked and Certified. </p><p class=MsoNormal>$7,995 + HST & Licencing. Extended Warranty & Financing available  </p><p class=MsoNormal>Sold by Thames Auto Sales   </p><p class=MsoNormal><u>www.thamesautosales.ca</u>  </p>

2009 Volvo V70

221,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
12088048

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN YV1BW982491095889

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Power Seats

Bluetooth Connection

