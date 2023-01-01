Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

187,386 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

4dr Wgn SE

4dr Wgn SE

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

187,386KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9742942
  • Stock #: 2302-664
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE1AR312599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 187,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax. Comes equipped with Stow and Go seats. Runs and drives great.  Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/15000/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades also available. Taxes and licence fee are extra. If interested and for more information please call 519-671-4592.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

