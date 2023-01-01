$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SE
Location
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
187,386KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9742942
- Stock #: 2302-664
- VIN: 2D4RN4DE1AR312599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 187,386 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax. Comes equipped with Stow and Go seats. Runs and drives great. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/15000/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades also available. Taxes and licence fee are extra. If interested and for more information please call 519-671-4592.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
