$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
Sport
Location
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
212,400KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8616734
- Stock #: 2205-549
- VIN: 3D7JV1ET1AG157134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 212,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice clean truck. Sports package TRX, 4x4. 20" wheels. Runs and drives excellent. Includes bed lid, performance dual exhaust. Asking preice includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000 km/$1000 per claim. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
