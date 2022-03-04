Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

212,400 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

212,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8616734
  • Stock #: 2205-549
  • VIN: 3D7JV1ET1AG157134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 2205-549
  • Mileage 212,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice clean truck. Sports package TRX, 4x4.  20" wheels.  Runs and drives excellent.  Includes bed lid, performance dual exhaust.  Asking preice includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000 km/$1000 per claim.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 212,400 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2007 Pontiac Torrent...
 120,600 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 279,200 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory