2010 Ford F-150

237,300 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

2010 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

237,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8797442
  • Stock #: 2205-555
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E85AFD46858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 237,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX.  Includes box liner.  Equipped with trailer tow package.  Runs great, Michelin tires.  Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/15000 Km/$1000 per claim.  Applicable taxes and li8cence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

