$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2010 Ford F-150
2010 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
237,300KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8797442
- Stock #: 2205-555
- VIN: 1FTEW1E85AFD46858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 237,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX. Includes box liner. Equipped with trailer tow package. Runs great, Michelin tires. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/15000 Km/$1000 per claim. Applicable taxes and li8cence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0