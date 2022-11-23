Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

189,122 KM

Details Description Features

$15,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1671554642
  2. 1671554642
  3. 1671554642
  4. 1671554642
  5. 1671554642
  6. 1671554642
  7. 1671554642
  8. 1671554642
  9. 1671554642
  10. 1671554642
  11. 1671554642
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,600

+ taxes & licensing

189,122KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9415795
  • VIN: 1GTPKVE0XAZ119458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 189,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Awesome 2 door short box truck with small lift and almost new Toyo open country tires. Has factory auto start, aftermarket radio (factory radio comes with it) folding box cover. Good looking truck that won’t last long don’t miss out on this one.
 Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 
We welcome all trades!  
Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
All vehicles sold are subject to taxes and licensing fee’s 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

2005 Ford Explorer S...
 139,857 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory