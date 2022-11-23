2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9415795

9415795 VIN: 1GTPKVE0XAZ119458

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 189,122 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

