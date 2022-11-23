$15,600+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
189,122KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 9415795
- VIN: 1GTPKVE0XAZ119458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 189,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.
We welcome all trades!
Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.
All vehicles sold are subject to taxes and licensing fee’s
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Auto Loft Ltd
