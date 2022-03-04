$9,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,895
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
Premium
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,895
+ taxes & licensing
127,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8551595
- Stock #: 2203-529
- VIN: KMHHT6KD4AU005740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2203-529
- Mileage 127,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Includes 2 sets of wheels and tires, Premium package, clean and in super condition. Fun to drive, good kilometers. Asking price includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000 km/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades also available. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0