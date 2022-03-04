Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

127,400 KM

Details Description Features

$9,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,895

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Premium

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,895

+ taxes & licensing

127,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8551595
  • Stock #: 2203-529
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD4AU005740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2203-529
  • Mileage 127,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes 2 sets of wheels and tires, Premium package, clean and in super condition.  Fun to drive, good kilometers.  Asking price includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000 km/$1000 per claim.  Warranty upgrades also available.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 125,600 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ST
 242,200 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 200 To...
 180,400 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory