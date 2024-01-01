2010 Kia Sportage

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif; mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Low, low kilometers! Only 91,000 kms. Front-wheel drive (FWD), fog lights and alloy wheels. Sun-roof, navigation, Bluetooth and leather interior. Equipped with power, windows, mirrors, locks and heated front seats.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>2.0L L4 DOHC 16-valve engine & 4-speed automatic transmission</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif; mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Very clean condition. Oil-sprayed regularly, no rust, - anywhere.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif; mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Safety-checked & Certified. Runs and drives perfectly.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif; mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage reported.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif; mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>$8,995 + HST & Licencing. Extended warranty available.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>If interested and for more information, please call:</span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span></strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span><strong><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>519-644-0380</span></strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>This vehicle is being sold by</span></strong><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;> <strong>THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE</strong></span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener><strong><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>www.thamesautosales.ca</span></strong></a><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;> </span></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Low, low kilometers! Only 91,000 kms. Front-wheel drive (FWD), fog lights and alloy wheels. Sun-roof, navigation, Bluetooth and leather interior. Equipped with power, windows, mirrors, locks and heated front seats.

2.0L L4 DOHC 16-valve engine & 4-speed automatic transmission

Very clean condition. Oil-sprayed regularly, no rust, - anywhere.

Safety-checked & Certified. Runs and drives perfectly.

Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage reported.

$8,995 + HST & Licencing. Extended warranty available.

If interested and for more information, please call:  519-644-0380  

This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE  

www.thamesautosales.ca  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

