2010 Kia Sportage
FWD 4dr I4 Auto LX
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low, low kilometers! Only 91,000 kms. Front-wheel drive (FWD), fog lights and alloy wheels. Sun-roof, navigation, Bluetooth and leather interior. Equipped with power, windows, mirrors, locks and heated front seats.
2.0L L4 DOHC 16-valve engine & 4-speed automatic transmission
Very clean condition. Oil-sprayed regularly, no rust, - anywhere.
Safety-checked & Certified. Runs and drives perfectly.
Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage reported.
$8,995 + HST & Licencing. Extended warranty available.
If interested and for more information, please call: 519-644-0380
This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE
www.thamesautosales.ca
