Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Nice little car, automatic, low kms, very clean </div> <!-- TEMPLATE(2793) START --> <div>Plus taxes and licensing</div> <div> </div> <div>Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. </div> <div> </div> <div>We welcome all trades!<br><br>Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. </div> <div> </div> <div><span style=font-size: 1em;>We are located at:<br>11A-143 Borden Ave<br>Belmont, On<br>N0L1B0</span></div> <!-- TEMPLATE(2793) END -->

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

159,736 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 200 Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 200 Turbo

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1712414310
  2. 1712414310
  3. 1712414310
  4. 1712414310
  5. 1712414310
  6. 1712414310
  7. 1712414310
  8. 1712414310
  9. 1712414310
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
159,736KM
Used
VIN WDDFH3EB0AJ532610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,736 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice little car, automatic, low kms, very clean 

Plus taxes and licensing
 
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 
 
We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
 
We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 Hybrid Premium for sale in Belmont, ON
2014 Infiniti QX60 Hybrid Premium 299,857 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn 224,386 KM SOLD
Used 2011 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Belmont, ON
2011 Honda Pilot Touring 259,069 KM $9,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Loft Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class