Menu
Account
Sign In
Great running little car, lots of new front end parts! Ready to go. <br><div> Plus taxes and licensing Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. We welcome all trades! Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. We are located at: 11A-143 Borden Ave Belmont, On N0L1B</div>

2010 Nissan Sentra

224,236 KM

Details Description Features

$4,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Watch This Vehicle
12030487

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1734633725
  2. 1734633725
  3. 1734633725
  4. 1734633725
  5. 1734633725
  6. 1734633725
  7. 1734633725
  8. 1734633725
  9. 1734633725
  10. 1734633725
Contact Seller

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
224,236KM
VIN 3N1AB6APXAL646733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Great running little car, lots of new front end parts! Ready to go.


Plus taxes and licensing

Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.

We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.

We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On N0L1B

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 Honda Civic LX 209,065 KM $5,400 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Touareg EXECLINE for sale in Belmont, ON
2013 Volkswagen Touareg EXECLINE 222,211 KM $14,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Belmont, ON
2011 Toyota Tacoma 254,619 KM $15,700 + tax & lic

Email Auto Loft Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Sentra