Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Camry

159,275 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Camry

2010 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1675708418
  2. 1675708418
  3. 1675708418
  4. 1675708418
  5. 1675708418
  6. 1675708418
  7. 1675708418
  8. 1675708418
  9. 1675708418
  10. 1675708418
  11. 1675708418
  12. 1675708418
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

159,275KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9588508
  • VIN: 4T1BK3EK2AU098730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,275 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km's.  3.5L engine and all the reliability you would expect from a Toyota 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

2010 Toyota Camry LE
 159,275 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2006 Volvo XC70 w/Su...
 232,329 KM
$8,400 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Tigu...
 193,527 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory