Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Corolla

215,614 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO CE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO CE

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

  1. 1689356818
  2. 1689356823
  3. 1689356827
  4. 1689356830
  5. 1689356833
  6. 1689356837
  7. 1689356841
  8. 1689356844
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
215,614KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10180806
  • Stock #: 2307-697
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE1AC303689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean, well maintained economical car. Runs and drives great. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/12000km/$1500 per claim. Taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 256,301 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Edge 4dr L...
 233,527 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 293,185 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory