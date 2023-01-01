$5,995+ tax & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2010 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN AUTO CE
Location
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
215,614KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10180806
- Stock #: 2307-697
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE1AC303689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 215,614 KM
Vehicle Description
Very clean, well maintained economical car. Runs and drives great. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/12000km/$1500 per claim. Taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
