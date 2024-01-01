Menu
Low, low mileage. Only 132,000 kms. 2010 Toyota Matrix 4 dr. Hatchback. Runs & drives perfectly. 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, 5- speed automatic transmission

Legendary economy and longevity. Clean CARFAX Report – No accidents or damage records found.

Power windows and locks

Cruise control

Safety-Checked & Certified

$10,995 - Price includes Safety and 1 Year Lubrico Driver's Shield Warranty.  Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra.  If interested and for more information, please call:  519-644-0380

131,000 KM

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
131,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1KE4EE4AC036156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low, low mileage. Only 132,000 kms. 2010 Toyota Matrix 4 dr. Hatchback. Runs & drives perfectly. 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, 5- speed automatic transmission

Legendary economy and longevity. Clean CARFAX Report – No accidents or damage records found.

Power windows and locks

Cruise control

Safety-Checked & Certified

$10,995 - Price includes Safety and 1 Year Lubrico Driver’s Shield Warranty.  Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra.  If interested and for more information, please call:  519-644-0380 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

