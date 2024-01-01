$10,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix
4dr Wgn Man XR FWD
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low, low mileage. Only 132,000 kms. 2010 Toyota Matrix 4 dr. Hatchback. Runs & drives perfectly. 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, 5- speed automatic transmission
Legendary economy and longevity. Clean CARFAX Report – No accidents or damage records found.
Power windows and locks
Cruise control
Safety-Checked & Certified
$10,995 - Price includes Safety and 1 Year Lubrico Driver’s Shield Warranty. Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra. If interested and for more information, please call: 519-644-0380
