$11,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Tacoma
Location
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-282-7771
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
296,848KM
VIN 5TEUU4EN3AZ729791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 296,848 KM
Vehicle Description
These don't last long! Good frame, well undercoated and maintained. Extended can, 4x4 Taco with air and aftermarket back up camera. ready to go!
11A-143 Borden Ave
No hidden fee's
Certified with car fax reports
Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 moths to 4 yers of coverage
By Appointment Only thank you
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Convenience
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
