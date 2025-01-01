Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>These dont last long!  Good frame, well undercoated and maintained.  Extended can, 4x4 Taco with air and aftermarket back up camera.  ready to go!</div><div><br></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Plus taxes and licensing </span><br></div> <p>No hidden fees</p> <p>Certified with car fax reports </p> <p>Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 moths to 4 yers of coverage</p> <p>By Appointment Only thank you</p> <p><span style=font-size: 1em;>11A-143 Borden Ave<br>Belmont, On<br>N0L1B0</span></p> <!-- TEMPLATE(2793) END -->

2010 Toyota Tacoma

296,848 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Tacoma

Watch This Vehicle
12381396

2010 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1744050119
  2. 1744050119
  3. 1744050119
  4. 1744050119
  5. 1744050119
  6. 1744050119
  7. 1744050119
  8. 1744050119
  9. 1744050119
  10. 1744050119
  11. 1744050119
  12. 1744050119
  13. 1744050119
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
296,848KM
VIN 5TEUU4EN3AZ729791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 296,848 KM

Vehicle Description

These don't last long!  Good frame, well undercoated and maintained.  Extended can, 4x4 Taco with air and aftermarket back up camera.  ready to go!
Plus taxes and licensing 

No hidden fee's


Certified with car fax reports 


Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 moths to 4 yers of coverage


By Appointment Only thank you


11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Belmont, ON
2010 Toyota Tacoma 296,848 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Belmont, ON
2011 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 218,750 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chrysler Town & Country S for sale in Belmont, ON
2016 Chrysler Town & Country S 210,590 KM SOLD

Email Auto Loft Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Tacoma