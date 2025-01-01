Menu
1 Owner truck, no accidents, very clean and well taken care of. Keyless entry, power windows, back up camera.

The list price, plus taxes and licensing.  We have no hidden fees

Financing is available

Certified cars with car fax reports.

Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 months to 4 years of coverage

By Appointment only

11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

2010 Toyota Tacoma

228,475 KM

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing
Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
228,475KM
VIN 5TEMU4FN0AZ682170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 228,475 KM

Thanks for Looking!  If you're seeing this post, yes the vehicle is still available we only post whats on site. No need to ask if its still available.  Feel free to message with any questions or to arrange a viewing time. We are happy to help! 


1 Owner truck, no accidents, very clean and well taken care of. Keyless entry, power windows, back up camera.


The list price, plus taxes and licensing.  We have no hidden fee's


Financing is available


Certified cars with car fax reports.


Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 months to 4 years of coverage


By Appointment only


Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Power Outlet

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Conventional Spare Tire

