Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2010 Volkswagen Routan
4dr Wgn SE
Location
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
212,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9059359
- Stock #: 2207-593
- VIN: 2v4rw3d19ar295350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle is excellent condition, drives great. Equipped with great options including dual DVD players. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12months/ 15000km/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades also available. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. If interested and for more information please call 519-671-4592.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Warranty Included
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
