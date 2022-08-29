Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Volkswagen Routan

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2010 Volkswagen Routan

2010 Volkswagen Routan

4dr Wgn SE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volkswagen Routan

4dr Wgn SE

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9059359
  • Stock #: 2207-593
  • VIN: 2v4rw3d19ar295350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle is excellent condition, drives great. Equipped with great options including dual DVD players. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12months/ 15000km/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades also available. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. If interested and for more information please call 519-671-4592.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Warranty Included
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 167,600 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 188,400 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 328i
119,800 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory