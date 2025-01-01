$4,995+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series
2dr Cpe 328i xDrive AWD
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Sold As Is
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 266,882 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2011 BMW 328i xDrive, elegant 2 door hardtop coupe with sunroof is the best entry-level, luxury sedan you can buy. With a 6-speed MANUAL transmission that offers unmatched ride, handling, a powerful 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine, and very reasonable fuel-efficiency.
Loaded with convenience options. No rust and oil-sprayed regularly.
266,882 KMS. Well-maintained, runs & drives perfectly with no issues or concerns. TPS light is on.
There are some signs of light wear on the driver’s seat, but definitely no cracks, rips or tears.
This car is in very good condition considering the age and kilometers with minor scratches on the paint.
Selling for only $4,995 AS-IS or $5,995 with Safety-Check & Certified. Requires new tires for safety. 13% HST & licencing are extra.
Sold by Thames Auto Sales www.thamesautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
519-644-0380
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
519-644-0380