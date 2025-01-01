Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>This 2011 BMW 328i xDrive, elegant 2 door hardtop coupe with sunroof is the best entry-level, luxury sedan you can buy. With a <u>6-speed MANUAL transmission </u>that offers unmatched ride, handling, a powerful 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine, and very reasonable fuel-efficiency.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Loaded with convenience options. No rust and oil-sprayed regularly.</p><p class=MsoNormal>266,882 KMS. Well-maintained, runs & drives perfectly with no issues or concerns. TPS light is on.</p><p class=MsoNormal>There are some signs of light wear on the driver’s seat, but definitely no cracks, rips or tears.</p><p class=MsoNormal>This car is in very good condition considering the age and kilometers with minor scratches on the paint.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Selling for only $4,995 AS-IS or $5,995 with Safety-Check & Certified. Requires new tires for safety. 13% HST & licencing are extra.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Sold by Thames Auto Sales <a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/>www.thamesautosales.ca</a></p>

2011 BMW 3 Series

266,882 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cpe 328i xDrive AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12160950

2011 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cpe 328i xDrive AWD

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

  1. 1738766716
  2. 1738766716
  3. 1738766716
  4. 1738766716
  5. 1738766716
  6. 1738766716
  7. 1738766716
  8. 1738766716
  9. 1738766716
  10. 1738766716
  11. 1738766716
  12. 1738766716
  13. 1738766716
  14. 1738766716
  15. 1738766716
  16. 1738766717
  17. 1738766717
  18. 1738766717
  19. 1738766716
  20. 1738766717
  21. 1738766717
  22. 1738766717
  23. 1738766717
  24. 1738766717
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
266,882KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBAKF3C59BE445470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 266,882 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2011 BMW 328i xDrive, elegant 2 door hardtop coupe with sunroof is the best entry-level, luxury sedan you can buy. With a 6-speed MANUAL transmission that offers unmatched ride, handling, a powerful 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine, and very reasonable fuel-efficiency.

Loaded with convenience options. No rust and oil-sprayed regularly.

266,882 KMS. Well-maintained, runs & drives perfectly with no issues or concerns. TPS light is on.

There are some signs of light wear on the driver’s seat, but definitely no cracks, rips or tears.

This car is in very good condition considering the age and kilometers with minor scratches on the paint.

Selling for only $4,995 AS-IS or $5,995 with Safety-Check & Certified. Requires new tires for safety. 13% HST & licencing are extra.

Sold by Thames Auto Sales www.thamesautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr V6 HSE for sale in Belmont, ON
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr V6 HSE 131,596 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn I4 CVT for sale in Belmont, ON
2011 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 149,000 KM $8,595 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander 4dr Ext WB LS for sale in Belmont, ON
2008 Chevrolet Uplander 4dr Ext WB LS 239,600 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 3 Series