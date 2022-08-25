Menu
2011 BMW 328i

119,800 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

119,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8991028
  • Stock #: 2208-598
  • VIN: WBAPK7G58BNN86680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean, drives e3xcellent.  Well equipped and in stunning condition.  Fully serviced and ready to go.  Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 monbths/15000/1000 per claim.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

