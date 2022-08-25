$9,495+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 328i
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
119,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8991028
- Stock #: 2208-598
- VIN: WBAPK7G58BNN86680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Very clean, drives e3xcellent. Well equipped and in stunning condition. Fully serviced and ready to go. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 monbths/15000/1000 per claim. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
