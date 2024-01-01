Menu
<p>Clean vehicle, inside and out.  Runs and drives great.  Newer tires.  Includes 2 sets of keys.  Asking price includes SAFETY, applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Extended Warranty is also available.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.</p>

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

288,300 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

288,300KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PG5S99B7179015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 288,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean vehicle, inside and out.  Runs and drives great.  Newer tires.  Includes 2 sets of keys.  Asking price includes SAFETY, applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Extended Warranty is also available.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

