Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9322777
- Stock #: 2211-626
- VIN: 1G1PH5S97B7121689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX. Great condition, 4 cylinder car. Runs and drives great. Comes well equipped. Asking price includes Safety, and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12months/15000km/$1000per claim. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0