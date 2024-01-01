$5,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LS
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,500 KM
Vehicle Description
193,500 kms. - 2011 Chev Malibu LS with 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, six-speed automatic transmission for fuel economy. This car handles well, runs and drives perfectly with a very quiet, spacious and well-trimmed interior.
Alloy wheels.
Air conditioning blows cold.
Very clean condition
Fresh oil change
Safety-checked & Certified. No issues or concerns.
Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage reported.
$5,995 + HST & Licencing. Complimentary 1-year LUBRICO Driver’s Shield Warranty included.
If interested and for more information, please call: 519-644-0380
This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE
www.thamesautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-644-0380
519-644-0380