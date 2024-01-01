2011 Chevrolet Malibu

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>193,500 kms. - 2011 Chev Malibu LS with 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, six-speed automatic transmission for fuel economy. This car handles well, runs and drives perfectly with a very quiet, spacious and well-trimmed interior.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Alloy wheels.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Air conditioning blows cold.</p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif; mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Very clean condition</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif; mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Fresh oil change</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif; mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Safety-checked & Certified. No issues or concerns.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif; mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage reported.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif; mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>$5,995 + HST & Licencing. Complimentary 1-year LUBRICO Driver’s Shield Warranty included.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>If interested and for more information, please call:</span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span></strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span><strong><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>519-644-0380</span></strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>This vehicle is being sold by</span></strong><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;> <strong>THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE</strong></span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener><strong><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>www.thamesautosales.ca</span></strong></a><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;> </span></p>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1G1ZB5EU8BF328592

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,500 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

519-644-0380

