Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>3.7-liter V6 engine and 6 speed automatic transmission.  This fully loaded SUV offers ambient lighting, leather seats, a 10-way power driver seat with memory settings, the my Ford Touch interface, Ford Sync and two USB ports. 12 speaker Sony audio system with HD Radio. It also comes with 22 inch wheels, a sport tuned suspension and transmission paddle shifters. New Battery, front pads and rotors. Financing and Extended Warranty available. Taxes and Licence fees are extra. If interested and for more information please call 519-644-0380.</p>

2011 Ford Edge

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Edge

4dr Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Edge

4dr Sport AWD

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

  1. 1720450237
  2. 1720450239
  3. 1720450241
  4. 1720450244
  5. 1720450246
  6. 1720450249
  7. 1720450253
  8. 1720450256
  9. 1720450259
  10. 1720450263
  11. 1720450267
  12. 1720450269
  13. 1720450273
  14. 1720450276
  15. 1720450280
  16. 1720450284
  17. 1720450287
  18. 1720450290
  19. 1720450294
  20. 1720450299
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2FMDK4AK2BBA82622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7-liter V6 engine and 6 speed automatic transmission.  This fully loaded SUV offers ambient lighting, leather seats, a 10-way power driver seat with memory settings, the my Ford Touch interface, Ford Sync and two USB ports. 12 speaker Sony audio system with HD Radio. It also comes with 22 inch wheels, a sport tuned suspension and transmission paddle shifters. New Battery, front pads and rotors. Financing and Extended Warranty available. Taxes and Licence fees are extra. If interested and for more information please call 519-644-0380.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 17,900 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Limited for sale in Belmont, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Limited 253,777 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus 5DR HB SE for sale in Belmont, ON
2013 Ford Focus 5DR HB SE 87,000 KM SOLD

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Edge