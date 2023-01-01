Menu
2011 Ford Expedition

184,090 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2011 Ford Expedition

2011 Ford Expedition

XLT

2011 Ford Expedition

XLT

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

184,090KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9567001
  VIN: 1FMJU1G5XBEF19090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 184,090 KM

Vehicle Description

Full size and fully loaded this SUV is smooth and comfortable. Don't miss this as it won't last long

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Email Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

