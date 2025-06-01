Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>Only 163,000 kms. One-owner, personal use, extra clean truck, 2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCab with 6.5 ft. box.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Excellent towing capacity, 5.0L V8 ‘Coyote’ engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission and standard 4WD for superior traction on and off-road capability.</p><p class=MsoNormal>No rips or tears in the cloth split-bench seats. Comes with power windows/locks, keyless entry, cruise control, tilt steering wheel, AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio with auxiliary input, and air conditioning blow cold!</p><p class=MsoNormal>Alloy wheels, fog lights, power drivers seat, bed-liner and trailer hitch receiver.</p><p class=MsoNormal>New brakes and tires. Fresh oil change and Oil Gard Rust-proofing.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Fully safety-inspected and certified. Asking $14,995 + HST, Service Ontario and OMVIC fees.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Offered by Thames Auto Sales <a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/>www.thamesautosales.ca</a> Under new ownership & management, effective June 1, 2025.</p>

2011 Ford F-150

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12964526

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

  1. 1757702278311
  2. 1757702278797
  3. 1757702279225
  4. 1757702279667
  5. 1757702280130
  6. 1757702280577
  7. 1757702281022
  8. 1757702281444
  9. 1757702281880
  10. 1757702282322
  11. 1757702282737
  12. 1757702283185
  13. 1757702283608
  14. 1757702284021
  15. 1757702284404
  16. 1757702284840
  17. 1757702285271
  18. 1757702285693
  19. 1757702286101
  20. 1757702286500
  21. 1757702286910
  22. 1757702287358
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF1BFC40828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 163,000 kms. One-owner, personal use, extra clean truck, 2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCab with 6.5 ft. box.

Excellent towing capacity, 5.0L V8 ‘Coyote’ engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission and standard 4WD for superior traction on and off-road capability.

No rips or tears in the cloth split-bench seats. Comes with power windows/locks, keyless entry, cruise control, tilt steering wheel, AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio with auxiliary input, and air conditioning blow cold!

Alloy wheels, fog lights, power driver's seat, bed-liner and trailer hitch receiver.

New brakes and tires. Fresh oil change and Oil Gard Rust-proofing.

Fully safety-inspected and certified. Asking $14,995 + HST, Service Ontario and OMVIC fees.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales www.thamesautosales.ca Under new ownership & management, effective June 1, 2025.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive for sale in Belmont, ON
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive 150,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Nissan Murano S for sale in Belmont, ON
2009 Nissan Murano S 162,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo for sale in Belmont, ON
2008 Maserati GranTurismo 83,250 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2011 Ford F-150