2011 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 163,000 kms. One-owner, personal use, extra clean truck, 2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCab with 6.5 ft. box.
Excellent towing capacity, 5.0L V8 ‘Coyote’ engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission and standard 4WD for superior traction on and off-road capability.
No rips or tears in the cloth split-bench seats. Comes with power windows/locks, keyless entry, cruise control, tilt steering wheel, AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio with auxiliary input, and air conditioning blow cold!
Alloy wheels, fog lights, power driver's seat, bed-liner and trailer hitch receiver.
New brakes and tires. Fresh oil change and Oil Gard Rust-proofing.
Fully safety-inspected and certified. Asking $14,995 + HST, Service Ontario and OMVIC fees.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales www.thamesautosales.ca Under new ownership & management, effective June 1, 2025.
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-644-0380