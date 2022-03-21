$6,495+ tax & licensing
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Fiesta
4dr Sdn SE
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
166,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8875871
- VIN: 3FADP4BJ6BM136813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX, super clean condition. Runs and drives great. Good gas mileage, 4 cylinder motor. Asking price includes SAFETY. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Extended Warranty also available. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
