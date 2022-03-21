Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Fiesta

166,100 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Fiesta

2011 Ford Fiesta

4dr Sdn SE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Fiesta

4dr Sdn SE

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

166,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8875871
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ6BM136813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX, super clean condition.  Runs and drives great.  Good gas mileage, 4 cylinder motor.  Asking price includes SAFETY.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Extended Warranty also available.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

1981 GMC Sierra 1500...
 74,415 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2005 Maserati Quattr...
 71,100 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Liberty
310,201 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory