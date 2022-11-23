$4,995+ tax & licensing
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2011 GMC Terrain
2011 GMC Terrain
SLT
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
294,900KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9402304
- VIN: 2CTALUEC6B6360331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 294,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Nicely equipped 4 Cylinder SUV. Runs and drives excellent. Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mths/15000km/$1000 per claim. Taxes and licence fees are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0