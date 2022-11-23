Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Terrain

294,900 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Terrain

2011 GMC Terrain

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Terrain

SLT

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

294,900KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9402304
  • VIN: 2CTALUEC6B6360331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 294,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Nicely equipped 4 Cylinder SUV. Runs and drives excellent.  Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mths/15000km/$1000 per claim.  Taxes and licence fees are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

2011 GMC Terrain SLT
 294,900 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey F...
 153,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fiesta SE
 170,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory