2011 Honda Civic

238,000 KM

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda Civic

DX-G

12676272

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
238,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFG1B33BH003087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda Civic DX-G with 238,000 km, Reflecting a well-maintained vehicle with plenty of life left.

**Price: **: $6,499 + HST. *Price does not include taxes, licensing, or additional fees. Vehicle sold with a Safety Standards Certificate. LUBRICO Driver’s Shield Extended Warranty Available.

Looking for a dependable, fuel-efficient ride? This 2011 Honda Civic DX-G is a fantastic choice for budget-conscious drivers who value reliability and style. Known for its legendary durability, this Civic has been well-maintained and is ready to hit the road with its next owner.

This Honda Civic DX-G is perfect for first-time buyers, students, or anyone seeking an affordable, reliable 2 door coupe that’s easy to maintain. Don’t miss out on this classic Honda – a true value for the price!

Powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, these Civic delivers excellent gas mileage, perfect for daily commutes or long drives.  Equipped with a 5-speed automatic transmission for effortless driving. 

Spacious interior with supportive seats, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and a CD player for your entertainment needs. 

Comes with dual airbags, ABS brakes, and stability control for peace of mind. 

**Clean & Tidy: ** Well-kept interior and exterior, with minor wear consistent with its age and mileage. 

Fully inspected, serviced with a fresh oil change to ensure reliability. New brakes all-around, mechanically sound and ready to go! 

Visit us at Thames Auto Sales

**Check it Out Online: ** www.thamesautosales.ca

  Act fast – this budget-friendly Civic won’t last long! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2011 Honda Civic