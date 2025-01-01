$6,499+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda Civic
DX-G
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 238,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Honda Civic DX-G with 238,000 km, Reflecting a well-maintained vehicle with plenty of life left.
**Price: **: $6,499 + HST. *Price does not include taxes, licensing, or additional fees. Vehicle sold with a Safety Standards Certificate. LUBRICO Driver’s Shield Extended Warranty Available.
Looking for a dependable, fuel-efficient ride? This 2011 Honda Civic DX-G is a fantastic choice for budget-conscious drivers who value reliability and style. Known for its legendary durability, this Civic has been well-maintained and is ready to hit the road with its next owner.
This Honda Civic DX-G is perfect for first-time buyers, students, or anyone seeking an affordable, reliable 2 door coupe that’s easy to maintain. Don’t miss out on this classic Honda – a true value for the price!
Powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, these Civic delivers excellent gas mileage, perfect for daily commutes or long drives. Equipped with a 5-speed automatic transmission for effortless driving.
Spacious interior with supportive seats, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and a CD player for your entertainment needs.
Comes with dual airbags, ABS brakes, and stability control for peace of mind.
**Clean & Tidy: ** Well-kept interior and exterior, with minor wear consistent with its age and mileage.
Fully inspected, serviced with a fresh oil change to ensure reliability. New brakes all-around, mechanically sound and ready to go!
Visit us at Thames Auto Sales
**Check it Out Online: ** www.thamesautosales.ca
Act fast – this budget-friendly Civic won’t last long!
Vehicle Features
519-644-0380