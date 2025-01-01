$10,500+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V
EX-L w/Navi
2011 Honda CR-V
EX-L w/Navi
Location
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-282-7771
Certified
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Thanks for Looking! If you're seeing this post, yes the vehicle is still available-no need to ask. Feel free to message with any questions or to arrange a viewing time. We are happy to help!
The list price, plus taxes and licensing. We have no hidden fee's
1 owner accident free CRV with back up camera, navigation, heated leather front seats and sunroof.
Financing is available
Certified cars with car fax reports.
Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 months to 4 years of coverage
By Appointment only
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd
Email Auto Loft Ltd
Auto Loft Ltd
Call Dealer
519-282-XXXX(click to show)
519-282-7771
Alternate Numbers519-495-7782
+ taxes & licensing>
519-282-7771