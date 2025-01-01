Menu
1 owner accident free CRV with back up camera, navigation, heated leather front seats and sunroof. 

Financing is available 

Certified cars with car fax reports.

Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 months to 4 years of coverage

 By Appointment only

 11A-143 Borden Ave

Belmont, On

N0L1B0

2011 Honda CR-V

199,750 KM

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L w/Navi

12947193

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L w/Navi

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,750KM
VIN 5J6RE4H74BL801446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,750 KM

Vehicle Description


Thanks for Looking!  If you're seeing this post, yes the vehicle is still available-no need to ask.  Feel free to message with any questions or to arrange a viewing time. We are happy to help! 


The list price, plus taxes and licensing.  We have no hidden fee's


1 owner accident free CRV with back up camera, navigation, heated leather front seats and sunroof. 


Financing is available 


Certified cars with car fax reports.


Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 months to 4 years of coverage


 By Appointment only


 11A-143 Borden Ave

Belmont, On

N0L1B0


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2011 Honda CR-V