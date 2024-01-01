2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal> Affordable luxury in excellent condition! 375.0-hp, 5.0-liter, 8 Cylinder Engine, with 6-speed automatic transmission.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Loaded with options. The HSE comes standard with a sunroof, bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, an adjustable air suspension with adaptive damping, keyless entry/ignition, front and rear parking sensors, power front seats with driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, dual-zone climate control, a navigation system with off-road tracking, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and information controls, and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with six-CD changer, auxiliary jack and separate USB/iPod ports.</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>20-inch alloy wheels, a heated windshield, heated washer jets, heated front and rear seats, premium leather upholstery, additional driver seat adjustments. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal>New tires</p><p class=MsoNormal>New front brake pads and rotors</p><p class=MsoNormal>New Bi-xenon headlight bulbs</p><p class=MsoNormal>203,000 kms.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Safety-Checked & Certified, ready to drive.</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>$11,995 .00 - Including a 1-year Driver’s Shield LUBRICO Warranty. Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra.  If interested and for more information, please call: </strong> <strong>519-644-0380</strong>  </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>This vehicle is being sold by</strong> <strong>THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE</strong>  </p><p class=MsoNormal><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener><strong>www.thamesautosales.ca</strong></a> </p>

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN SALSF2D48BA282362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 Affordable luxury in excellent condition! 375.0-hp, 5.0-liter, 8 Cylinder Engine, with 6-speed automatic transmission.

Loaded with options. The HSE comes standard with a sunroof, bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, an adjustable air suspension with adaptive damping, keyless entry/ignition, front and rear parking sensors, power front seats with driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, dual-zone climate control, a navigation system with off-road tracking, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and information controls, and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with six-CD changer, auxiliary jack and separate USB/iPod ports.

20-inch alloy wheels, a heated windshield, heated washer jets, heated front and rear seats, premium leather upholstery, additional driver seat adjustments. 

New tires

New front brake pads and rotors

New Bi-xenon headlight bulbs

203,000 kms.

Safety-Checked & Certified, ready to drive.

$11,995 .00 - Including a 1-year Driver’s Shield LUBRICO Warranty. Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra.  If interested and for more information, please call:  519-644-0380  

This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE  

www.thamesautosales.ca 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport