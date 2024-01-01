$11,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
4WD 4dr HSE
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
4WD 4dr HSE
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Affordable luxury in excellent condition! 375.0-hp, 5.0-liter, 8 Cylinder Engine, with 6-speed automatic transmission.
Loaded with options. The HSE comes standard with a sunroof, bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, an adjustable air suspension with adaptive damping, keyless entry/ignition, front and rear parking sensors, power front seats with driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, dual-zone climate control, a navigation system with off-road tracking, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and information controls, and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with six-CD changer, auxiliary jack and separate USB/iPod ports.
20-inch alloy wheels, a heated windshield, heated washer jets, heated front and rear seats, premium leather upholstery, additional driver seat adjustments.
New tires
New front brake pads and rotors
New Bi-xenon headlight bulbs
203,000 kms.
Safety-Checked & Certified, ready to drive.
$11,995 .00 - Including a 1-year Driver’s Shield LUBRICO Warranty. Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra. If interested and for more information, please call: 519-644-0380
This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE
www.thamesautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-644-0380