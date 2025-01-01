2011 Mazda Tribute

$6,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience a comfortable ride, good cargo space, and exceptional all-wheel drive traction on challenging road surfaces.
3.0L-V6 engine and a six-speed automatic transmission.
All standard power options included.
Alloy Wheels
208,500 kms.
Safety-Checked & Certified. Drive with confidence this winter season.
$6,995 + HST LUBRICO Extended Warranty available.
Sold by Thames Auto Sales
www.thamesautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Thames Auto and Toy Store
