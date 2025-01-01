Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>Experience a comfortable ride, good cargo space, and exceptional all-wheel drive traction on challenging road surfaces. </p><p class=MsoNormal> 3.0L-V6 engine and a six-speed automatic transmission.</p><p class=MsoNormal>All standard power options included.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Alloy Wheels</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>208,500 kms</strong>.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Safety-Checked & Certified. Drive with confidence this winter season.</p><p class=MsoNormal>$6,995 + HST LUBRICO Extended Warranty available.</p>

2011 Mazda Tribute

208,500 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda Tribute

AWD V6 Auto GS

2011 Mazda Tribute

AWD V6 Auto GS

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience a comfortable ride, good cargo space, and exceptional all-wheel drive traction on challenging road surfaces. 

 3.0L-V6 engine and a six-speed automatic transmission.

All standard power options included.

Alloy Wheels

208,500 kms.

Safety-Checked & Certified. Drive with confidence this winter season.

$6,995 + HST LUBRICO Extended Warranty available.

Sold by Thames Auto Sales

www.thamesautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

2011 Mazda Tribute