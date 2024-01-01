Menu
These dont last long! Frame is in great shape looks like it has been liked regularly. clean interior with two sets of floor mats. back up camera and roll up box cover. 

Plus taxes and licensing

Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 

We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 

We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

2011 Toyota Tacoma

254,619 KM

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
11988912

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
254,619KM
VIN 3TMMU4FN6BM025839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 254,619 KM

Vehicle Description


These don't last long! Frame is in great shape looks like it has been liked regularly. clean interior with two sets of floor mats. back up camera and roll up box cover. 
Plus taxes and licensing
 
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 
 
We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
 
We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

2011 Toyota Tacoma
254,619 KM

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
