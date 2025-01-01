Menu
$8500 plus taxes and licensing 

Toyota reliability, fuel economy and well maintained car.  lots of storage options in this Yaris 

Plus taxes and licensing

Our vehicles come certified with car fax. Optional extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 

Please call at 1-844-611-2709

11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

2011 Toyota Yaris

122,560 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Yaris

LE

12271674

2011 Toyota Yaris

LE

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,560KM
VIN JTDKT4K33B5329344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,560 KM

Vehicle Description


$8500 plus taxes and licensing 


Toyota reliability, fuel economy and well maintained car.  lots of storage options in this Yaris 

Plus taxes and licensing


Our vehicles come certified with car fax. Optional extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 


Please call at 1-844-611-2709


11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2011 Toyota Yaris