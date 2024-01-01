$14,995+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW 5 Series
4DR SDN 550I XDRIVE AWD
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,550 KM
Vehicle Description
166,550 kms
The 2012 BMW 550i Sedan with X-DRIVE AWD. It’s the luxury 4 DR, sedan benchmark. Very clean, Safety inspection completed
4.4-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine. Automatic transmission with steering mounted, paddle manual shift.
Power everything, including power window shades. Too many options to list.
New tires
New, black alloy BMW rims
Fresh oil change
Clean CARFAX. No accidents or damages reported.
Professionally cleaned, detailed and certified
$14,995 + HST, Licence and Registration are extra. No additional fees or charges.
Ready to drive away with confidence and style.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-644-0380