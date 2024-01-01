Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>166,550 kms</p><p class=MsoNormal>The 2012 BMW 550i Sedan with X-DRIVE AWD. It’s the luxury 4 DR, sedan benchmark. Very clean, Safety inspection completed</p><p class=MsoNormal>4.4-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine. Automatic transmission with steering mounted, paddle manual shift.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Power everything, including power window shades. Too many options to list.</p><p class=MsoNormal>New tires</p><p class=MsoNormal>New, black alloy BMW rims</p><p class=MsoNormal>Fresh oil change</p><p class=MsoNormal>Clean CARFAX. No accidents or damages reported.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Professionally cleaned, detailed and certified</p><p class=MsoNormal>$14,995 + HST, Licence and Registration are extra. No additional fees or charges.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Ready to drive away with confidence and style.</p>

2012 BMW 5 Series

166,550 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW 5 Series

4DR SDN 550I XDRIVE AWD

12005332

2012 BMW 5 Series

4DR SDN 550I XDRIVE AWD

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,550KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAFU9C5XCC786979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,550 KM

Vehicle Description

166,550 kms

The 2012 BMW 550i Sedan with X-DRIVE AWD. It’s the luxury 4 DR, sedan benchmark. Very clean, Safety inspection completed

4.4-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine. Automatic transmission with steering mounted, paddle manual shift.

Power everything, including power window shades. Too many options to list.

New tires

New, black alloy BMW rims

Fresh oil change

Clean CARFAX. No accidents or damages reported.

Professionally cleaned, detailed and certified

$14,995 + HST, Licence and Registration are extra. No additional fees or charges.

Ready to drive away with confidence and style.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Equalizer
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2012 BMW 5 Series