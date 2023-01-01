Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW X3

180,990 KM

Details Description Features

$11,390

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,390

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

Contact Seller
2012 BMW X3

2012 BMW X3

28i

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW X3

28i

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1687185588
  2. 1687185588
  3. 1687185588
  4. 1687185588
  5. 1687185588
  6. 1687185588
  7. 1687185588
  8. 1687185588
  9. 1687185588
  10. 1687185588
  11. 1687185588
  12. 1687185588
  13. 1687185588
  14. 1687185588
  15. 1687185588
  16. 1687185588
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,390

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
180,990KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10084020
  • VIN: 5UXWX5C54CL717111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,990 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW compact SUV comes in AWD, black on black leather, power windows, locks, nice cold ac.  exllecent choice for someone looking for a safe reliable suv. 
prices are plus taxes and licensing  

Our vehicles come certified with car fax. 
 We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 
 We welcome all trades! 
 Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
 All vehicles sold are subject to taxes and licensing fee’s

Included in our list price no hidden fees no surprises 
 We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

2010 Jeep Wrangler M...
 192,768 KM
$16,976 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler Town &...
 154,118 KM
$15,490 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 258,233 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic

Email Auto Loft Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory