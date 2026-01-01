Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2012 Chevrolet Colorado LT Z71 for sale in Belmont, ON

2012 Chevrolet Colorado

363,491 KM

Details Features

$9,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Z71

Watch This Vehicle
13986728

2012 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Z71

Location

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-1991

  1. 1777075597690
  2. 1777075598215
  3. 1777075598666
  4. 1777075599168
  5. 1777075599615
  6. 1777075600063
  7. 1777075600515
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
363,491KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCHTDFEXC8106353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 363,491 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spruce Lane Motors

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Belmont, ON
2020 Ford Edge SEL 146,272 KM $17,850 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang V6 for sale in Belmont, ON
2017 Ford Mustang V6 42,249 KM SOLD
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Belmont, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SV 128,963 KM SOLD

Email Spruce Lane Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spruce Lane Motors

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-1991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Spruce Lane Motors

519-644-1991

2012 Chevrolet Colorado