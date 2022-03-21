Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

210,400 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certification

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

210,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8681495
  VIN: 1G1PF5SCOC7145433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice clean good running vehicle. Asking price includes Safety, and Lubrico Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty. Applicable taxes and Licence Fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

