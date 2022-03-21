$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA
Location
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
210,400KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8681495
- VIN: 1G1PF5SCOC7145433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice clean good running vehicle. Asking price includes Safety, and Lubrico Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty. Applicable taxes and Licence Fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
