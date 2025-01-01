Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>218,200 kms. This 2012 Chevy Equinox is a stylish and comfortable </span></p><p class=MsoNormal>Premium look inside and out, quiet cabin with lots of storage bins and a spacious and adjustable backseat.</p><p class=MsoNormal>3.0L V6 engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Loaded with options, including leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, chrome alloy wheels.</p><p class=MsoNormal>CARFAX Report available. Safety-Checked and Certified ready to drive.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Priced to sell at only $6,995 +HST and Licencing. No hidden fees or charges. Extended LUBRICO Warranty available at 50% off list price.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Sold by Thames Auto Sales</p><p class=MsoNormal><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/>www.thamesautosales.ca</a></p>

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

218,200 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

Awd 4dr Ltz

Watch This Vehicle
12267688

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

Awd 4dr Ltz

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

  1. 1741718718
  2. 1741718721
  3. 1741718726
  4. 1741718730
  5. 1741718735
  6. 1741718739
  7. 1741718743
  8. 1741718748
  9. 1741718754
  10. 1741718760
  11. 1741718766
  12. 1741718771
  13. 1741718776
  14. 1741718782
  15. 1741718788
  16. 1741718793
  17. 1741718798
  18. 1741718802
  19. 1741718805
  20. 1741718809
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
218,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GNFLGE52C6297418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,200 KM

Vehicle Description

218,200 kms. This 2012 Chevy Equinox is a stylish and comfortable 

Premium look inside and out, quiet cabin with lots of storage bins and a spacious and adjustable backseat.

3.0L V6 engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Loaded with options, including leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, chrome alloy wheels.

CARFAX Report available. Safety-Checked and Certified ready to drive.

Priced to sell at only $6,995 +HST and Licencing. No hidden fees or charges. Extended LUBRICO Warranty available at 50% off list price.

Sold by Thames Auto Sales

www.thamesautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox Awd 4dr Ltz for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 Chevrolet Equinox Awd 4dr Ltz 218,200 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Belmont, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 266,463 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn 2LT for sale in Belmont, ON
2008 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn 2LT 125,600 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Equinox