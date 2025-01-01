$6,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
Awd 4dr Ltz
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
Awd 4dr Ltz
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,200 KM
Vehicle Description
218,200 kms. This 2012 Chevy Equinox is a stylish and comfortable
Premium look inside and out, quiet cabin with lots of storage bins and a spacious and adjustable backseat.
3.0L V6 engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission.
Loaded with options, including leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, chrome alloy wheels.
CARFAX Report available. Safety-Checked and Certified ready to drive.
Priced to sell at only $6,995 +HST and Licencing. No hidden fees or charges. Extended LUBRICO Warranty available at 50% off list price.
Sold by Thames Auto Sales
www.thamesautosales.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Thames Auto and Toy Store
+ taxes & licensing
519-644-0380