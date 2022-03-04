$10,995+ tax & licensing
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
Location
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
125,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8551307
- Stock #: 2203-527
- VIN: 2GNFLEEK7C6374777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean and drives excellent. Asking price includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000 km/$1000 per claim. Upgrade warranties available. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
