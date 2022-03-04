Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

125,600 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

1LT

1LT

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

125,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8551307
  • Stock #: 2203-527
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK7C6374777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean and drives excellent.  Asking price includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000 km/$1000 per claim.  Upgrade warranties available.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

