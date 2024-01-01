Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>Super-Clean, Low, low mileage. Only 170,000 kms. Safety Checked & Certified and ready to drive</p><p class=MsoNormal>Stow N’ Go Seating. Centre row Captain chairs. No rips or tears on the upholstery. No rust!</p><p class=MsoNormal>Canada’s most economical family vehicle and “people mover”!</p><p class=MsoNormal>3.6L V-6 Engine and automatic transmission.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Fully upgraded with fresh oil change and air filter. New front & rear brake pads and rotors</p><p class=MsoNormal>Clean CARFAX, no accidents or damage reported. Safetied!</p><p class=MsoNormal>$9,995 + HST & Licencing. Extended Warranty and Financing available.</p>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Watch This Vehicle
11909804

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

  1. 1731445432
  2. 1731445434
  3. 1731445438
  4. 1731445440
  5. 1731445442
  6. 1731445443
  7. 1731445445
  8. 1731445447
  9. 1731445450
  10. 1731445453
  11. 1731445457
  12. 1731445460
  13. 1731445463
  14. 1731445467
  15. 1731445469
  16. 1731445472
  17. 1731445474
  18. 1731445477
  19. 1731445481
  20. 1731445483
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2CR165895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, Low, low mileage. Only 170,000 kms. Safety Checked & Certified and ready to drive

Stow N’ Go Seating. Centre row Captain chairs. No rips or tears on the upholstery. No rust!

Canada’s most economical family vehicle and “people mover”!

3.6L V-6 Engine and automatic transmission.

Fully upgraded with fresh oil change and air filter. New front & rear brake pads and rotors

Clean CARFAX, no accidents or damage reported. Safetied!

$9,995 + HST & Licencing. Extended Warranty and Financing available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 4DR SDN AUTO AWD for sale in Belmont, ON
2009 Lexus IS 250 4DR SDN AUTO AWD 209,056 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT w/1SA *Ltd Avail* for sale in Belmont, ON
2009 Pontiac G6 GT w/1SA *Ltd Avail* 226,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Accent 3dr HB Auto GL for sale in Belmont, ON
2009 Hyundai Accent 3dr HB Auto GL 197,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan