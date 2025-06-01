$8,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 162,100 kms. 2012 Ford Fiesta SE 4-Door Sedan in Vibrant Red!
Experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and fun with this 2012 Ford Fiesta SE Sedan. Powered by a peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and 6-speed automatic transmission.
Well-Equipped SE Trim: Includes power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, and a 4-speaker AM/FM/CD stereo system with auxiliary input and USB port for connectivity.
Alloy rims, fresh oil and filter change, new battery, two new tires and oil-sprayed.
Clean CARFAX, no accidents or damage reported.
This Fiesta SE is ideal for first-time buyers, commuters, or anyone seeking a reliable, fuel-efficient, and stylish sedan this car offers great value. Don’t miss out on this well-maintained, accident-free gem—schedule a test drive today.
Absolutely no issues or concerns. Safety-Checked, Certified and ready to drive with confidence.
Asking $8,995 + HST & Licencing. No hidden fees or surprises. Extended warranty options available.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales www.thamesautosales.ca Under new ownership, effective June 1, 2025.
519-644-0380