<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Only 162,100 kms. 2012 Ford Fiesta SE 4-Door Sedan in Vibrant Red!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and fun with this 2012 Ford Fiesta SE Sedan. Powered by a peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and 6-speed automatic transmission.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Well-Equipped SE Trim</span></strong><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>: Includes power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, and a 4-speaker AM/FM/CD stereo system with auxiliary input and USB port for connectivity.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Alloy rims, fresh oil and filter change, new battery, two new tires and oil-sprayed.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Clean CARFAX, no accidents or damage reported.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>This Fiesta SE is ideal for first-time buyers, commuters, or anyone seeking a reliable, fuel-efficient, and stylish sedan this car offers great value. Don’t miss out on this well-maintained, accident-free gem—schedule a test drive today.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Absolutely no issues or concerns. Safety-Checked, Certified and ready to drive with confidence.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Asking $8,995 + HST & Licencing. No hidden fees or surprises. Extended warranty options available.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Offered by Thames Auto Sales </span><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>www.thamesautosales.ca</span></a><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;> Under new ownership, effective June 1, 2025.</span></p>

2012 Ford Fiesta

162,100 KM

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
162,100KM
Good Condition
VIN 3FADP4BJXCM172375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

