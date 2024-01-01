Menu
Super clean - 2012 Ford Focus 5 Dr Hatchback. 223,000 kms. In excellent condition.
New battery. New exhaust system. New rear brake pads and rotors. Fresh engine oil & filter. Drive away with confidence.
2.0 L4 DOHC 16-valve Engine 
6-speed Automatic Transmission  
All-weather tires & Alloy wheels 
Fog Lights 
Premium SONY Sound System & Factory Sub-Woofer
Bluetooth 
Air-conditioning blows cold 
Heated seats & mirrors  
Tinted Power windows  
Remote-keyless entry 
Cruise control  
Clean CARFAX Report. No previous accidents or damage reported. Runs & drives perfectly. Safey-Checked & Certified  
Asking $7,995 - Price includes a 1-Year LUBRICO Driver's Shield Warranty. Applicable taxes and licencing fees are extra. 
This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE  
www.thamesautosales.ca

223,000 KM

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
223,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FAHP3N21CL164716

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2408-801
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Super clean - 2012 Ford Focus 5 Dr Hatchback. 223,000 kms. In excellent condition.

New battery. New exhaust system. New rear brake pads and rotors. Fresh engine oil & filter. Drive away with confidence.

2.0 L4 DOHC 16-valve Engine 

6-speed Automatic Transmission  

All-weather tires & Alloy wheels 

Fog Lights 

Premium SONY Sound System & Factory Sub-Woofer

Bluetooth 

Air-conditioning blows cold 

Heated seats & mirrors  

Tinted Power windows  

Remote-keyless entry 

Cruise control  

Clean CARFAX Report. No previous accidents or damage reported. Runs & drives perfectly. Safey-Checked & Certified  

Asking $7,995 - Price includes a 1-Year LUBRICO Driver’s Shield Warranty. Applicable taxes and licencing fees are extra. 

This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE  

www.thamesautosales.ca  

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Heated Seats

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty Included

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
