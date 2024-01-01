$7,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Focus
5dr HB Titanium
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2408-801
- Mileage 223,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean - 2012 Ford Focus 5 Dr Hatchback. 223,000 kms. In excellent condition.
New battery. New exhaust system. New rear brake pads and rotors. Fresh engine oil & filter. Drive away with confidence.
2.0 L4 DOHC 16-valve Engine
6-speed Automatic Transmission
All-weather tires & Alloy wheels
Fog Lights
Premium SONY Sound System & Factory Sub-Woofer
Bluetooth
Air-conditioning blows cold
Heated seats & mirrors
Tinted Power windows
Remote-keyless entry
Cruise control
Clean CARFAX Report. No previous accidents or damage reported. Runs & drives perfectly. Safey-Checked & Certified
Asking $7,995 - Price includes a 1-Year LUBRICO Driver’s Shield Warranty. Applicable taxes and licencing fees are extra.
This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE
www.thamesautosales.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-644-0380