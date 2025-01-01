$8,795+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy, style and reliability with this 2012 Ford Focus SE Hatchback! Only 113,000 kms, this well-maintained, compact hatchback offers a perfect blend of fuel efficiency, sporty handling, and versatile cargo space.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and, 6-speed Automatic Transmission, that delivers a smooth ride with responsive performance, ideal for city commutes or weekend adventures.
-Air conditioning,
-Power windows,
-Keyless entry, cruise control
-Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system.
The sleek design, spacious interior, and fold-flat rear seats make it perfect for families, students, or anyone seeking practicality with flair. One-owner, clean CARFAX Report, and ready to hit the road. Don’t miss out on this dependable, fun-to-drive hatchback at an unbeatable price.
$8,795 + HST and Licencing. No hidden fees or charges. Extended Warranty and Financing options available.
Sold by Thames Auto Sales. Contact us today for a test drive. www.thamesautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
