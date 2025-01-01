Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>Enjoy, style and reliability with this 2012 Ford Focus SE Hatchback! Only 113,000 kms, this well-maintained, compact hatchback offers a perfect blend of fuel efficiency, sporty handling, and versatile cargo space.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and, 6-speed Automatic Transmission, that delivers a smooth ride with responsive performance, ideal for city commutes or weekend adventures.</p><p class=MsoNormal>-Air conditioning,</p><p class=MsoNormal>-Power windows,</p><p class=MsoNormal>-Keyless entry, cruise control</p><p class=MsoNormal>-Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system.</p><p class=MsoNormal>The sleek design, spacious interior, and fold-flat rear seats make it perfect for families, students, or anyone seeking practicality with flair. One-owner, clean CARFAX Report, and ready to hit the road. Don’t miss out on this dependable, fun-to-drive hatchback at an unbeatable price.</p><p class=MsoNormal>$8,795 + HST and Licencing. No hidden fees or charges. Extended Warranty and Financing options available.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Sold by Thames Auto Sales. Contact us today for a test drive. <a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/>www.thamesautosales.ca</a></p>

113,000 KM

Details

SE

12679629

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
113,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FAHP3K26CL458536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380

